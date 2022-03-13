Bubba Kush Flower (7 grams)
About this product
Kush hemp flower is a feminized Indica-dominant strain cultivated for a heavy cannabinoid and terpene profile.
Kush Hemp is the breakthrough of the century in boutique hemp flowers and flavor profiles. Kush hemp flower has the aroma of OG / Bubba Kush, with some phenos having a fruity undertone.
Smoking Kush hemp creates euphoric relaxing experience with a mind calming buzz.
Available in a 7 gram mylar package heat sealed to preserve the flower and protect against tampering. Kush hemp taste so good, we provide a new screen in every package.
About this strain
Bubba Kush, also known as "BK," "Bubba," and "Bubba OG Kush" is an indica marijuana strain that has gained notoriety in the US and beyond for its heavy tranquilizing effects. Sweet hashish flavors with subtle notes of chocolate and coffee come through on the exhale, delighting the palate as powerful relaxation takes over. From head to toe, muscles ease with heaviness as dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, crushing stress while bringing happy moods. Bubba Kush exhibits a distinctive, bulky bud structure with hues that range from forest green to pale purple.
Bubba’s stocky plant stature and bulky bud structure suggest Afghani descent, but its genetic origins aren’t certain. The breeder whom this strain was named after states that Bubba Kush emerged just after 1996, when an OG Kush pollinated an unknown indica strain obtained in New Orleans. The mother plant was supposedly Northern Lights, but the genetically ambiguous indica was simply called “Bubba.” Bubba Kush has flourished from its California roots ever since.
Bubba Kush effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
