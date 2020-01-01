HCO Research, LLC. (HCO), is committed to the thorough research of one of the most ancient plants known to humanity: The species Cannabis Sativa [Marijuana]. As a research and development organization, our studies lead us to fully appreciate the requirement to continually understand and evaluate the medical propensity, and the healing powers [properties] associated with the use of cannabis sativa, either in hemp form or marijuana form. Consistent with our research practices is the vital care we extend in our production methodologies to make rich, highly concentrated medical hemp and cannabis healing oils.. Our first two products are Holy Christ Oil [Hemp Rich Cannabidiol (CBD) Concentrated Oil - with less than one percent (1%) THC; and Holy Cannabis Oil [Rich THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) Concentrated Oil]. Note: Federal laws prohibit online Cannabis (THC) Concentrates (Oils). As such, at this time, our Holy Cannabis (THC) Oil is not for sale online. Holy Cannabis (THC) Oil can be purchased, though, in the San Francisco - Oakland Bay Area at medical cannabis clubs and selected healthcare providers.