Holy Smokes
Do-Si-Dos Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
An infused Pre Roll by Holy Smokes. Do-Si-Dos is a fairly hard-hitting, blissful, optimistic and physically comforting, Indica-Dominant, evening hybrid cross between (essentially) Girl Scout Cookies and Face Off OG. Named after the (actual) Girl Scouts' peanut butter sandwich cookies and making High Times magazine's list of "Top 10 Strains of 2016," this sweet, earthy, pine and butter cookie strain is ultimately sleepy.
Do-Si-Dos effects
651 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
36% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
