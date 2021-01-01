About this product

'I know not all that may be coming, but be it what it will, I'll go to it laughing.' - Herman Melville.



Moby Dick is the great white whale of the cannabis universe. It's famous worldwide due to its high THC content, and it's rich in the cannabinoid THVC, making it super potent.



This energetic weed strain and the cerebral highs will make you feel like swimming across the largest ocean.



Moby Dick feminized seeds have won multiple awards, including Best Sativa at Copa Del Plata 2008. The marijuana strain also won Best Sativa at Summer Cup 2011 and 'Girl of the Year' at THC Valencia, 2011.



What are Moby Dick feminized seeds?



Moby Dick feminized is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain. The cannabis seeds can grow into 11ft high marijuana plants. It's unclear how exactly the variant got the name Moby Dick, but cannabis enthusiasts speculate it's because of its mammoth-sized cola and buds.



Moby Dick feminized seeds are some of the most potent weed seeds available to buy. Veteran marijuana users adore them due to their high THC content. But be cautious if you're a newly-promoted sea captain who wants to hunt this majestic mammal. Moby Dick may hit you harder than a whale's tail slapping the water surface of the ocean!



This weed variant is also top of the pops regarding many cannabis users' choice for medicinal strains. With unique genetics and whale-sized yields, you know you've tracked down a beastly hybrid. But, instead of an epic battle, you'll float in a sea of positivity while you frolic with the white whale.



What are the Moby Dick feminized seeds effects?



Moby Dick is a wake-and-bake cannabis strain. It's suitable for daytime use, thanks to the mental clarity the sativa genetics provide you. All you need is a few tokes to make Moby Dick work its magic on you. First, you'll feel a chilling yet surging rush of electric energy swell within you.



Your new vigor will last a few hours as your fully-charged body and mind seize the day. Then, use your energy for the greater good to accomplish any tedious tasks you may have to do.



Do you have trouble concentrating and focusing? Moby Dick feminized seeds can help you become attentive and productive. It also promotes your creative side, and you'll soon have the urge to embrace your inner artist. So let your imagination run loose, and who knows what stunning and ingenious works of art you may produce?



Your mood will lift to extraordinary heights as you welcome the soaring euphoric cerebral highs. You'll smile as you reminisce about random happy memories, where you know you made the right choices in life.



You'll find purpose, even in seemingly insignificant things, as your surrounding environment becomes more beautiful and vivid. As a result, Moby Dick is perfect for consuming in your social circle among like-minded friends. You'll engage in meaningful conversations, complete with a few outbursts of giggles.



As the end of the famous book quote says: 'go to it laughing!'. If you want to experience Moby Dick feminized in all its glory, don't over-consume. A toke or two is enough to appreciate the incredible sativa effects.



If you smoke or consume too much Mody Dick feminized, it may lead to some adverse effects like cottonmouth and dry eyes. Keep hydrated at all times and avoid rubbing your hands into your eyes.



If you're a beginner smoker or sensitive to high THC levels, you may want to avoid this weed strain. Overindulgence of Moby can lead to paranoia, and you may experience dizzy spells and heightened anxiety. Treat this majestic beast of the ocean with care after harvest if you decide to grow Moby Dick feminized seeds.



What does Moby Dick feminized smell like?



The Moby Dick weed plant emits a sweet mouth-watering smell of lemon citrus as she flowers. You'll know you're swimming in her territory, as her powerful, piercing aroma will fill and delight your nostrils.



If you're a cannabis expert, you may also pick up tones of Haze and pine. Moby Dick cultivators have even picked up subtle spicy and cedar fragrances when opening its gigantic, delicious buds.



Surprisingly, Moby Dick feminized tastes exactly like it smells! When you inhale, your mouth and nose will greet the sweet, citrusy flavors and aromas. Aftertastes of woody pine and Haze will leave you craving for more. But remember to pace yourself as this weed strain isn't for the inexperienced.



How to germinate Moby Dick feminized seeds



If you've bought Moby Dick feminized seeds, you may be wondering what's the best method to pop those little beauties. You can germinate your cannabis seeds by applying the following technique:



- Carefully place your Moby Dick feminized cannabis seeds on a plate between two pieces of moist paper towels.



- Keep your plate with your marijuana seeds in a dark and warm place like a drawer or cupboard.



- Leave the weed seeds to germinate between 24–120 hours, regularly checking on the paper towels to ensure they remain moist.



- Once your Moby Dick seeds have sprouted decent-looking taproots, they're ready to plant.



Reading our helpful nine-step germination guide will help you achieve the best results. We also have an awesome in-depth cannabis seed germination video for your viewing and audible pleasure.



Moby Dick feminized seeds grow guide



Moby Dick feminized seeds are resistant to most common molds and mildew. You may think the cannabis seeds are suitable for beginners, but you'll need the experience to deal with them as they grow.



If grown successfully, you'll be able to harvest significant yields from your Moby Dick seeds. feminized variants will leave you worry-free about genders. So you can look forward to huge, snowy coated Moby Dick buds on your cannabis plants.



Her colossal size means she'll need plenty of maintenance and pruning. Her large buds and colas may require some support from you as she stretches upwards and outwards.



New cultivators may grow Moby Dick with ease, but experienced growers will achieve the highest yields. We'll now take a look at how Moby Dick feminized seeds grow outdoors and indoors. For best results, check out our germination guide above to ensure your weed seeds get the best start.



Moby Dick outdoors



Moby Dick feminized seeds favor warm, sunny climates, like most sativa-dominant variants. If your locality is prone to erratic weather patterns, you may have difficulty growing it. You can always give your cannabis plant an early boost in life by growing it in a greenhouse before transferring outdoors.



Choose an area on your property that soaks up plenty of sunshine and receives lots of light. If you're planting multiple Moby Dicks, make sure you allow adequate space between weed plants.



If you leave this strain to grow without topping it, it'll reach heights of over 11ft high. You'll soon understand how Moby Dick got its name as you stand in its shadow.



Moby Dick's buds will soon make their presence known as it flowers within 8–10 weeks. The buds' weight may cause some strain on Moby's slim branches. You may need to support them with beams and prop them up to prevent them from breaking.



Moby Dick will need plenty of pruning to enable the light to reach its jewels and allow better air circulation. As harvest time approaches, the buds will become coated with beautiful layers of snowy resin. In the Northern Hemisphere, expect whale-sized yields of up to 53oz. per Moby Dick plant outdoors in late October.



Moby Dick indoors



Moby Dick will take up a lot of your indoor cultivating space. For example, you could grow four White Widow plants to two Moby Dicks in the same growing space. You're going to have to be vigilant as the marijuana plants shot up very fast.



You can limit the vegetative stage to three weeks to control its massive indoor growth. You can also use smaller pots to help control the marijuana plants' height. Keep in mind this may affect your yields. Regular topping and pruning will also maintain the shape of your cannabis crops.



Moby Dick feminized seeds thrive in soil lush with high-grade nutrients and will need plenty of light and water. So prepare your soil and make sure Moby will have plenty of space to stretch out and upwards.



If you're using an indoor lighting system, remember to adjust it as the plant grows. Failure to do so may cause light burn and bleaching to your precious Moby Dick feminized crops.



Keep your indoor growth space at a temperature between 70–80 degrees Fahrenheit. Inside, Moby will flower within 9–10 weeks. Treat your plant kindly, and you'll enjoy harvesting yields of up to 26oz. per sq ft. A bumper reward for a job that's well done!



What are the Moby Dick feminized seeds genetics?



Moby Dick feminized is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain created by Dinafem Seeds breeder King Kush. The average sativa/indica ratio of Moby Dick can vary, but it's typically 75:25.



So, what weed variants are responsible for creating this colossal child? You'll be pleasantly surprised to discover its two parents are among the most legendary and classic marijuana strains in the world.



Its first parent is Original Haze, which has been around since the 1960s. Haze is a 100% sativa strain and has passed its strong genetics to Moby Dick feminized seeds.



The beloved White Widow is the second proud parent. White Widow is a popular indica-dominant hybrid and the 1995 High Times Cannabis Cup winner.



Who could have predicted they'd give birth to a whale of a weed strain?



Wellness and Moby Dick feminized seeds



Moby Dick feminized is a popular medicinal strain among cannabis users. With THC up to 27% and CBD content of 1%, it can help aid a string of ailments medicinal patients may have.



In addition, Moby Dick provides weed users with both indica and sativa benefits because it's a hybrid marijuana strain.



Moby Dick is gaining momentum in the medicinal field, with patients frequently searching for Moby Dick medicinal feminized cannabis seeds. Cannabis users report that the strain promotes the following benefits:



- Increased appetite: If you find yourself struggling to eat at times, Moby Dick will soon have you reaching for your favorite snacks.



- Muscle relaxation: Moby Dick will help relax those tense, achy muscles just like the soothing ocean waves lapping on the shore.



- Energy burst: Battling daytime fatigue is by no means fun. This weed strain will give you a surge in energy to help you complete your household tasks.



- Calmness: Moby Dick feminized seeds wash your worries out to sea, leaving you with a feeling of serenity. You'll feel calm and be able to brave any extreme weather fronts that come your way.



- Enhanced concentration: It can be challenging at times to focus on specific chores. These marijuana seeds are just the thing you need for mental clarity to knuckle down and concentrate.



- Cheerfulness: Any negative thoughts you may have will be replaced with happy, uplifting, and cheerful spirits.



Medicinal patients also use Moby Dick to aid inflammation, chronic pain, and migraines. Please remember this weed strain is highly potent, so a toke or two is all you need.



Disclaimer: This medicinal marijuana information is not advice and should not be treated as such. Please seek professional medical advice.



Moby Dick feminized seeds: frequently asked questions



Where can I get free Moby Dick feminized seeds?



It can be hard to come across free Moby Dick seeds on the internet. Even if you do find them, they may be low-quality cannabis seeds that fail to germinate.



However, you can find great value Moby Dick feminized seeds here at Homegrown Cannabis Co. You may even discover Moby Dick marijuana seeds surfacing up in our BOGO offers soon.



Can a beginner grow Moby Dick feminized?



Moby Dick feminized seeds aren't suitable for beginner cultivators. The cannabis plant requires a lot of pruning and maintenance to keep it healthy as it flowers. In addition, its fragile branches will struggle to support its gigantic buds and will need cultivators' assistance to keep them propped up.



What is the Moby Dick feminized flowering time?



Feminized Moby Dick seeds usually flower within 8–10 weeks outdoors in the Northern Hemisphere. However, if you're growing indoors, flowering times may occur slightly later than outdoors cultivation. The average time for Moby Dick feminized plants indoors is 9–10 weeks.



How long do Moby Dick feminized seeds take to germinate?



Your Moby Dick cannabis seeds will take about three days to germinate, and some may pop a little later. But, as soon as a healthy taproot emerges, you can plant your seeds in a pot of nutrient-rich soil.



How long does it take Moby Dick feminized to grow from seeds to harvest?



Moby Dick feminized seeds will grow from 14–15 weeks from marijuana seeds to harvest. You can shorten the vegetative phase to three weeks indoors for a faster harvest and shorter cannabis plants.



Grow medium: Moby Dick feminized strain in hydro or soil?



The Moby Dick strain will thrive in both soil and hydroponic setups. Soil is ideal for indoor cultivation if you're worried about the size of your grow area. You can use smaller pots filled with rich soil to help you control the weed plants' enormous height.



What is the average Moby Dick feminized height?



Moby Dick feminized plants can grow to over 11ft in height outdoors in all their glory. Even so, you can maintain its monstrous size indoors by using smaller pots and reducing the vegetative phase.



Where can I find pictures of Moby Dick feminized marijuana?



You can find pictures of Moby Dick cannabis plants on Google images. You can also check out our Homegrown Diaries for story progress images. You may find pictures of Moby Dick feminized from happy weed cultivators who grew our marijuana seeds.



Where is the best place to buy Moby Dick feminized seeds in the USA?



Here at Homegrown Cannabis Co, you can buy high-quality Moby Dick feminized seeds from our website. We offer fast shipping and discreet packaging to our customers in the USA. Still not convinced? Check out our Moby Dick reviews and see what our happy cultivators think of our weed seeds!



Are there any other names to Moby Dick feminized?



Moby Dick feminized seeds may sometimes go by the name of Moby Big due to the cannabis plants' large size. Some folks often confuse a hemp strain named White Whale as an alternative name to Moby Dick. They are two entirely different strains of plants.



Join Homegrown Forum and share your stories! Post your Moby Dick feminized pics and any Moby Dick feminized grow reports you might have. We can't get enough Moby Dick feminized images, those crystals drive us wild!



If you want to stock buy bulk Moby Dick feminized seeds, please head to our wholesale page for amazing bulk buy discounts. Available to all verified customers. Our Moby Dick feminized seeds for sale as the same for normal and commercial customers.



We're not just an American cannabis seed company, we're an American cannabis brand.