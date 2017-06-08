Critical Mass 2g Liquid Diamond THC-A Vape

by Hometown Hero
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Slip into tranquility with the spicy, herbal notes derived from an indica live resin blended with THC-A liquid diamonds, THC-P, HHC, and Delta-8. This 2g disposable is a solid option for movie nights and lowkey get-togethers.

Why you'll love it:
Indica, Critical Mass live resin featuring THC-A liquid diamonds and THC-P
Cannabis derived terpenes
~1,200 puffs
USB-C rechargeable
Preheat function

About this strain

Critical Mass is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani and Skunk #1. In small doses, this strain will have you feeling creative and calm. In large doses, you'll likely find yourself feeling sleepy and in a couchlock. Critical mass gets its name because of its ability to reach "critical mass" in terms of growing. When growing, branches of this strain tend to snap off from the heavy weight of its buds - which are dense, heavy and tasty. The downside of Critical Mass is that this strain is particularly susceptible to mold, so growers have to be extra cautious with humidity. Flowering time for Critical Mass is approximately 6-8 weeks. This strain originated from the breeder Mr. Nice Seed Bank.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Hometown Hero
Hometown Hero
Hometown Hero is a national cannabis brand that develops premium edibles, baked goods, tinctures, topicals and vapes. Located in Austin, Texas, Hometown Hero can be shipped to your door or found in shops nationally. We are committed to the highest standards and quality. Our product innovation and rigorous testing process produce consistent, enjoyable results. Support U.S. Veterans with every purchase with our Veterans Gives Back program.
