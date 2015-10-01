Loading…
Cherry Pie 1g Pre-roll

HybridTHC 16%CBD
Honey Oil pre-rolled joints are stuffed with 1 gram of premium indoor flower and come in a variety of strains. Always testing above 20% THC, this specific strain comes in at 24.15%.

This Cherry Pie strain is a real sativa that majorly boosts your creativity and energy levels. It's the same flower that can found in our pre-packaged 8ths.

Each joint comes individually packed and sealed in a childproof tube. Each king size Raw® paper is tightly packed and rolled to burn perfectly smooth every time.

We only use premium indoor smalls. No shake! 100% Pesticide free.

1,355 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
23% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
