Skywalker OG by HONEY® is the most heavy hitting and mind expansive of our entire product line. For many, this means use at the end of the day or when you are done with all of your responsibilities. Characteristic anticipated effects are it is excellent for knocking out mental stress. Skywalker OG by HONEY®’s psychoactive effect can take you to delightful faraway places. It is also excellent for creative visualization practices.
Skywalker Alien effects
Reported by real people like you
70 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
22% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
