Strawberry Kush byHONEY® hits in the frequency of happiness and uplifting with its characteristic anticipated effects. It may make you feel motivated or creative. Because of its great taste and flavor, patients tend to sip on this one a little more, so BE WARNED, Strawberry Kush by HONEY® is powerful strain. Overuse will lead to narcotic effects.
Strawberry Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
323 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
