House of Cultivar
Super Lemon Haze
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
The Leafly Guide to Cannabis image pictured above was created with data provided by Confidence Analytics, ID 05012678.
Test Date: 10.9.2019
Scan the QR Code with your smartphone camera on the image carousel for more information or visit http://bit.ly/houseofcultivarsuperlemonhaze1092019 for the official Certificate of Analysis.
This cultivar contains CBG, depicted by triangles in the secondary ring.
The top three terpenes in this cultivar were Terpinolene (.84), Ocimene (.52), Myrcene (.29).
Total Terpenes: 2
Terpinolene (ter-PIN-ul-leen). Fruity. Also occurs in apples, lilacs, and nutmeg.
Ocimene (OH-sih-meen). Minty. Commonly used in perfumes.
Myrcene (MUR-seen). Herbal. Most common terpene.
Foreign Matter+Seeds: Pass
LossOnDrying(Moisture): Pass
Water Activity: Pass
Microbiological: Pass
Mycotoxins: Pass
Pesticides: Pass
This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit-forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.
Super Lemon Haze effects
1,668 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
