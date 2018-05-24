About this product

The Leafly Guide to Cannabis image pictured above was created with data provided by Confidence Analytics, ID 05012678.

Test Date: 10.9.2019

Test Date: 10.9.2019



This cultivar contains CBG, depicted by triangles in the secondary ring.



The top three terpenes in this cultivar were Terpinolene (.84), Ocimene (.52), Myrcene (.29).

Total Terpenes: 2



Terpinolene (ter-PIN-ul-leen). Fruity. Also occurs in apples, lilacs, and nutmeg.

Ocimene (OH-sih-meen). Minty. Commonly used in perfumes.

Myrcene (MUR-seen). Herbal. Most common terpene.



Foreign Matter+Seeds: Pass

LossOnDrying(Moisture): Pass

Water Activity: Pass

Microbiological: Pass

Mycotoxins: Pass

Pesticides: Pass



This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit-forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.