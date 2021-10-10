About this product
Our new Garlic Budder is extremely potent, dense, and dripping with trichomes. We’ll be the first to admit that savory strains aren’t our typical forte, but since we’ve been breeding garlic as long as we have cannabis, we had to go for it! This line stood out in our 2019 Phenotype mega-hunt: the spicy garlicky terpenes are prevalent, along with enticing buttery and nutty undertones. Expect above-average growth, with tall bushy plants that are high-yielding and productive. This Indica dominant line packs power, you might just end up glued to your chair giggling like a goofball like we did. We definitely don’t recommend smoking this before work.
INDICA (70% INDICA 30% SATIVA) | AVG. THC 28-32% | MINOR VARIATION | SPICY GARLIC
CREAMY BUTTER | GARLIC | NUTTY
FLOWERING TIME 70 DAYS, October 5-20
About this strain
Garlic Budder is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Garlic Budder - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
About this brand
Humboldt Seed Company
Humboldt Seed Company is a leader in specialized cannabis breeding and strain development. With decades of breeding experience, we've participated in huge pheno hunting projects in Humboldt County, CA that have produced notable strains like Vanilla Frosting, Magic Melon, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and some cult favorites such as Blueberry Muffin.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
