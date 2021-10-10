Our new Garlic Budder is extremely potent, dense, and dripping with trichomes. We’ll be the first to admit that savory strains aren’t our typical forte, but since we’ve been breeding garlic as long as we have cannabis, we had to go for it! This line stood out in our 2019 Phenotype mega-hunt: the spicy garlicky terpenes are prevalent, along with enticing buttery and nutty undertones. Expect above-average growth, with tall bushy plants that are high-yielding and productive. This Indica dominant line packs power, you might just end up glued to your chair giggling like a goofball like we did. We definitely don’t recommend smoking this before work.



INDICA (70% INDICA 30% SATIVA) | AVG. THC 28-32% | MINOR VARIATION | SPICY GARLIC



CREAMY BUTTER | GARLIC | NUTTY



FLOWERING TIME 70 DAYS, October 5-20

