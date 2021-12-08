About this strain
Peanut Butter Breath, also known as "Peanut Butter" and "Peanut Breath," is a hybrid marijuana strain known for its sedating effects. Crossed with Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath, Peanut Butter Breath has a unique nutty and earthy terpene profile when smoked. Beyond the terps, this strain will bring you down into a quality state of chill and relaxation. Originally from ThugPug Genetics, Peanut Butter Breath is very popular and there are many Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath crosses out there—breeders Clout King have one called “Peanut Butter Cup.”
Peanut Butter Breath effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
OUR ROOTS RUN DEEP
We live, work, and farm here in Humboldt County, California. This is a land of giants, where Earth’s last surviving ancient redwoods soar to the sky, powered by nothing but soil, sun, and water.
LEARN MORE
SOWN IN CLEAN SOIL
The soil is pristine. Blended by nature and infused with minerals and nutrients forged in black volcanic stone millions of years ago. Unspoiled by toxic pesticides. Untouched by chemical fertilizers.
LEARN MORE
NURTURED WITH RAINWATER
We use pure, clean rainwater harvested from our local rain forest. Our rigorous water conservation techniques are helping restore the Eel and Mattole River ecosystems and salmon populations.