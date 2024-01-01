We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
HUXTON
Enjoy Proudly.
5
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
40 products
Pre-rolls
HIFI Lemon Skunk Preroll Pack (3.5g)
by HUXTON
5.0
(
4
)
Pre-rolls
ZEN Grape Cream Cake Preroll Pack (3.5g)
by HUXTON
5.0
(
3
)
Flower
RISE Pink Certz Budlet Tin (3.5g)
by HUXTON
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
RISE Pink Certz Preroll Pack (3.5g)
by HUXTON
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
RISE Grapple Pie Eighth Jar (3.5g)
by HUXTON
Pre-rolls
ZEN El Chivo #5 Preroll Pack (3.5g)
by HUXTON
Pre-rolls
RISE Egg Roll Preroll Pack (3.5g)
by HUXTON
Flower
HIFI Starfire Chem Budlet Tin (3.5g)
by HUXTON
Pre-rolls
RISE Glueball Preroll Pack (3.5g)
by HUXTON
Pre-rolls
RISE Hindu Kush Zktz Preroll Pack (3.5g)
by HUXTON
Pre-rolls
RISE Jet Fuel Gelato Preroll Pack (3.5g)
by HUXTON
Flower
RISE Jet Fuel Gelato Budlet Tin (3.5g)
by HUXTON
Flower
RISE Mac n Chz Budlet Tin (3.5g)
by HUXTON
Pre-rolls
First Class Funk Party Pack (14g)
by HUXTON
Pre-rolls
Grease Monkey Party Pack (14g)
by HUXTON
Pre-rolls
Private Banana Party Pack (14g)
by HUXTON
Flower
ZEN Fatso Eighth Jar (3.5g)
by HUXTON
Pre-rolls
RISE RTZ Preroll Pack (3.5g)
by HUXTON
Flower
HIFI Lemon Skunk Budlet Tin (3.5g)
by HUXTON
Pre-rolls
Grape Gas Party Pack (14g)
by HUXTON
Pre-rolls
HFCS Party Pack (14g)
by HUXTON
Pre-rolls
HIFI DJ Shuffle Preroll Pack (3.5g)
by HUXTON
Flower
HIFI Starfire Chem Eighth Jar (3.5g)
by HUXTON
Pre-rolls
ZEN Fatso Preroll Pack (3.5g)
by HUXTON
1
2
Cannabis