About this product

Strawnana for short, this indica dominant hybrid has been developed over the years. Originating with DNA and Serious, this genetic cross of Banana kush and Strawberry, sharing much of its traits with Bubble Gum, this strain offers sweet fruity flavor. The effects leave you feeling happy and peaceful allowing for sharpened creativity and sensory awareness.



The Hyten™ ready to use device is an all-in-one rechargeable vape that was specially designed to provide users a true-to-strain experience, in a convenient and discreet form factor. Engineered for optimal airflow, and paired with MicroCeramic technology-- the Hyten RTU delivers full, flavorful clouds with every hit.



One full gram of 100% TruStrain™ Live Resin, always extracted from single-source fresh frozen flower-- No additives, no cutting agents, no distillate.