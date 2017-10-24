I Love Growing Marijuana
Big Bud feminized seeds can be grown easily by beginners and advanced cannabis growers. The seeds produce plants that are 60% Indica / 40% Sativa, a hybrid that contains up to 16% THC. This strain produces flowers in as little as 9 weeks and can be grown indoors and a sunny climate. You can expect a fruity and sweet taste, accompanied by a herbal and woody scent. The effects of this strain are happy, uplifting and a euphoric buzz, making it great for daytime consumption. This strain has been known to help induce sleep, put the user into a state of relaxation and bust stress.
Big Bud effects
222 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
41% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
26% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
36% of people say it helps with insomnia
