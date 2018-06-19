I Love Growing Marijuana
About this product
Strawberry Kush is a 75% Indica / 25% Sativa hybrid strain that produces a high yield and THC content of up to 18%. This strain can be grown indoors or in a cool climate with flowers developing as soon as 8 weeks. The strain has a sweet taste with strong scent or earthy and woody notes. You can expect a very subtle head high when consuming this strain, paired with a euphoric buzz that isn’t too overpowering. Strawberry Kush can be used to induce appetite, reduce anxiety, help to alleviate pain and completely bust stress with its uplifting buzz.
Strawberry Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
323 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
