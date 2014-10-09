I Love Growing Marijuana
About this product
Super Silver Haze feminized seeds are a popular and potent hybrid strain of marijuana at 10% Indica / 90% Sativa with a THC content of up to 19%. This strain can be grown indoors and in a sunny climate. The effects of Super Silver Haze are a boost in creativity and energy, along with a euphoric cerebral high and a happy, uplifting buzz. Super Silver Haze has been known to counteract the effects of depression, ADHD, and stress. Furthermore, the strain can be used to alleviate the user from muscle and joint pain.
Super Silver Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1,594 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
47% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
