I Love Growing Marijuana
About this product
Grow in up to 8 weeks with White Widow autoflowering seeds that can be grown in an indoor or outdoor environment. White Widow is an Indica and Sativa hybrid with a spicy but that leaves a sweet taste on the tongue. The strain has an extremely potent kick that’s used for mood-boosting, stress-busting, reducing pain and alleviating the symptoms of depression. With this strain, you can expect to fall into a gentle relaxation without experiencing couchlock, making it perfect for daytime use to boost your creativity or inspire motivation.
White Widow effects
Reported by real people like you
3,013 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
26% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!