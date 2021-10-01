Candy Kush feminized seeds produce a potent strain that’s perfect for growing indoors. This 75% Indica / 25% Sativa hybrid strain has high levels of THC up to 18% that can put the user in a deeply relaxed state. You can expect a sweet scent and a berry flavor from Candy Kush, the Indica-dominant hybrid also known for the deliciously sweet aftertaste. Combat ADHD, reduce anxiety, decrease depression and induce appetite with Kandy Kush. This strain is also known to be helpful against the symptoms of bipolar disorder and can even help with physical pain.