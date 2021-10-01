About this product
Candy Kush feminized seeds produce a potent strain that’s perfect for growing indoors. This 75% Indica / 25% Sativa hybrid strain has high levels of THC up to 18% that can put the user in a deeply relaxed state. You can expect a sweet scent and a berry flavor from Candy Kush, the Indica-dominant hybrid also known for the deliciously sweet aftertaste. Combat ADHD, reduce anxiety, decrease depression and induce appetite with Kandy Kush. This strain is also known to be helpful against the symptoms of bipolar disorder and can even help with physical pain.
Cotton Candy, also known as "Cotton Candy Kush", is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lavender with Power Plant. The result is big, bold cherry flavors with undertones of flowers. Cotton Candy effects are euphoric and have relaxing powers that keep stress and pain to a minimum. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help manage chronic pain.
Cotton Candy effects
Reported by real people like you
625 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
26% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
I Love Growing Marijuana
After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.