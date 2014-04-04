Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand I Love Growing Marijuana

I Love Growing Marijuana

Critical Mass

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Critical Mass feminized is an easy to grow strain that delivers guaranteed results. This 65% Indica / 35% Sativa hybrid strain produces plants with THC levels up to 22%. You can expect a happy and relaxed high that’s reminiscent of floating on clouds and feeling blissful waves. Critical Mass is infamous amongst medical marijuana users because of its high levels of CBD between 5 - 12%. This strain has been known to be effective for a whole number of ailments such as depression, insomnia, pain, PTSD and stress.

Critical Mass effects

Reported by real people like you
583 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!