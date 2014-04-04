About this product

Critical Mass feminized is an easy to grow strain that delivers guaranteed results. This 65% Indica / 35% Sativa hybrid strain produces plants with THC levels up to 22%. You can expect a happy and relaxed high that’s reminiscent of floating on clouds and feeling blissful waves. Critical Mass is infamous amongst medical marijuana users because of its high levels of CBD between 5 - 12%. This strain has been known to be effective for a whole number of ailments such as depression, insomnia, pain, PTSD and stress.