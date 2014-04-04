I Love Growing Marijuana
Critical Mass feminized is an easy to grow strain that delivers guaranteed results. This 65% Indica / 35% Sativa hybrid strain produces plants with THC levels up to 22%. You can expect a happy and relaxed high that’s reminiscent of floating on clouds and feeling blissful waves. Critical Mass is infamous amongst medical marijuana users because of its high levels of CBD between 5 - 12%. This strain has been known to be effective for a whole number of ailments such as depression, insomnia, pain, PTSD and stress.
Critical Mass effects
Reported by real people like you
583 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
