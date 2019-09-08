The High Yield Mixpack is guaranteed to provide easy to grow plants with high yields. This pack contains Amnesia Haze, a 20% Indica strain with THC levels up to 21%. You can expect a creative and energetic buzz that’s able to combat depression and fight fatigue. The second strain in the pack is Big Bud, a 60% Indica strain with THC levels up to 16%. This strain is known for its blissful waves that are followed by deep states of relaxation and sleepiness. The last strain in the pack is Chocolope, a 10% Indica strain with a chocolate and coffee flavor. Expect energetic highs for socializing and an ability to combat depression and stress.