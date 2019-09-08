About this product
The High Yield Mixpack is guaranteed to provide easy to grow plants with high yields. This pack contains Amnesia Haze, a 20% Indica strain with THC levels up to 21%. You can expect a creative and energetic buzz that’s able to combat depression and fight fatigue. The second strain in the pack is Big Bud, a 60% Indica strain with THC levels up to 16%. This strain is known for its blissful waves that are followed by deep states of relaxation and sleepiness. The last strain in the pack is Chocolope, a 10% Indica strain with a chocolate and coffee flavor. Expect energetic highs for socializing and an ability to combat depression and stress.
About this strain
Bred by Archive Seed Bank, High Five is an homage to the famous ski run in Tahoe, and it crosses Tahoe OG with Do-Si-Dos. Plants grow strong and tall with wonderfully resinous buds, and the high is potent and sedating. Remember to wait until after you’re on the chairlift to consume High Five, or you might never leave the lodge.
High Five effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Anxious
50% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
50% of people report feeling paranoid
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
I Love Growing Marijuana
After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.