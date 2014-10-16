I Love Growing Marijuana
The DEA Mixpack contains three potent strains with feminized seeds for big results that pack a punch. The first strain is Chemdawg, the mysterious strain that’s 80% Indica produces THC levels up to 25%. Chemdawg has a distinct diesel smell with a sleep-inducing, couchlock high. The second strain is LSD, a 45% Indica marijuana strain with THC levels up to 24%. This strain is known for being resistant to disease and filling users with energy to combat fatigue. The third strain is Green Crack, a 75% Indica strain with THC levels up to 22%. Green Crack is known for filling users with energy and alleviating stress and reducing the symptoms of depression and physical pain.
White Widow effects
Reported by real people like you
3,013 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
26% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
