Kalashnikova is Green House Seeds’ hybrid of AK-47 and White Widow. It produces strong, long-lasting indica effects while maintaining a clear train of thought. Kalashnikova’s aroma is a mixture of lemon, mango, and sweet honey. With flavors of spiced hash and earthy musk, Kalashnikova ushers in full body relaxation while stimulating creativity, and allows you maintain an outgoing nature in social settings.
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Focused
39% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
7% of people report feeling headache
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
