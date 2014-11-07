i35 Labs
Rare Darkness
IndicaTHC 15%CBD —
From Rare Dankness Seeds comes Rare Darkness, a cross between the prized genetics of Rare Dankness #1 and the sweet flavor of Grape Ape. The flowers are known for being a deep purple and having a thick coating of trichomes. The flavor is best compared to fresh grapes or berries, and the indica influence will leave you uplifted yet relaxed. Rare Darkness might be just the strain to help you get to sleep at night or to fight off headaches and migraines.
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
48% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
