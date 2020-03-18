Loading…
Tahoe OG Live Resin 0.5g

by IESO
HybridTHC 18%CBD
About this strain

Tahoe OG

Tahoe OG, also known as "Tahoe OG Kush," is the perfect rainy day marijuana strain. Strong and fast-acting, you may not want to use this strain when you’re planning to leave the house. Great for those suffering from insomnia, pain, or lack of appetite, Tahoe OG has made a name for itself among other indicas. A top nighttime strain, it provides an extremely lazy, heavy body sensation. Due to superb breeding, Tahoe OG embodies all of the typical indica effects with an added euphoric, sativa-like kick. This strain features an earthy, lemon taste, and is a phenotype of OG Kush. Maturing at around 10 weeks, Tahoe OG is a must-try for those looking for a great night’s sleep.

Tahoe OG effects

Relaxed
Sleepy
Happy
Dry mouth
Dry eyes
Dizzy
Stress
Pain
Insomnia
