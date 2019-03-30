About this product
iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges are rich in cannabinoids and terpenoids and are manufactured using best practices for clear distillation. Our cartridges contain no Vitamin E Acetate, no lipids, no residual solvents, no polyethylene glycol, no propylene glycol, no MCT oil, and no vegetable glycerin. iLAVA ClearGold cartridges contain naturally derived terpenes and have been tested to show no glycerin derivatives. No pesticides are applied on any marijuana plants used in the production of iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges.
iLAVA cartridges should be used only with genuine CCELL™ batteries.
About this strain
Sundae Driver, also known as "Sunday Driver," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing FPOG with Grape Pie. The effects of this strain will make you feel balanced, calm, and happy. Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow and creamy flavor. Growers say this strain comes in light green and purple buds that are drenched in trichomes.
