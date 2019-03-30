About this product
The indica-dominant cannabis strain Sundae Driver derives its name from its delicious terpene profile that gives it a sweet and smooth taste. Sundae Driver has been reported to help patients feel calmer and happier, with the stressors of daily life dissipating. Patients have noted its ability to help with some forms of pain relief as its indica effects overpower its sativa effects.
Delta 8 THC (Δ8) is a powerful cannabinoid native to the cannabis flower. It is typically found in much smaller amounts compared to Delta 9 THC (Δ9), its common psychoactive cannabinoid relative.
While only a few atomic bonds are different from common THC, Δ8 offers a unique, potent high that is not like traditional THCA, CBD, or other common cannabinoids. Consumers of Δ8 THC have reported experiences that include clear-headedness, soothing body sensations, and relaxation with a lower psychotropic effect than Δ9 THC. R
esearch shows that Δ8 THC contains properties that may help reduce stress or tension, stimulate appetite, or reduce nausea. We follow a unique process to ensure that we are producing high quality clear distillate in indica, sativa, hybrid, and raw vape cartridges.
If you are looking for deep physical relief without feeling out of tune with your senses or mentally bogged down, iLAVA Δ8 Clarity is the product for you.
About this strain
Sundae Driver
Sundae Driver, also known as "Sunday Driver," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing FPOG with Grape Pie. The effects of this strain will make you feel balanced, calm, and happy. Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow and creamy flavor. Growers say this strain comes in light green and purple buds that are drenched in trichomes.
Sundae Driver effects
Reported by real people like you
301 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
29% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
About this brand
iLAVA
iLAVA uses an artisan approach to our design & production practices with the purpose of efficacy through purity.