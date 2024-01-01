About this product
About this strain
write a review
Cherry Treat is a cannabis strain bred by Forever 46 LLC from undisclosed genetics and released in 2023. Cherry Treat has an arousing, joyful, hunger-inducing effect that also mitigates stress and pain. It has a unique profile of hops, spice, citrus and flowery notes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Treat, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item