White Gorilla, also known as "White Glue" and "White Gorilla Glue," is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing White Fire Alien OG with Gorilla Glue #4. White Gorilla boasts a THC content of 18% and produces relaxing, euphoric effects that soothe tired muscles and uplift the mind. This strain features an aromatic flavor profile of diesel, chocolate, and floral notes. Medical marijuana patients choose White Gorilla to relieve symptoms associated with stress and anxiety. According to growers, this strain flowers into sticky dense nugs with icy green foliage and brown curly hairs throughout. White Gorilla was originally bred by Greenlife. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.