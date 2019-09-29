About this product
Fruit-forward and floral terpenes express notes of citrus, berries, and spice. Purple Sunset lends a calming high that may help you wind down without a sedative effect.
About this strain
Purple Sunset from Ethos Genetics is a complex cross involving Purple Punch, Mandarin Sunset, and Mandarin Cookies. The fruity terpenes express notes of sweet, citrus, and even spice alongside floral berries. Purple Sunset offers a calming high that may help you wind down without feeling sleepy and completely lethargic.
Purple Sunset effects
Reported by real people like you
49 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
38% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
10% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
In The Flow
We are cannabis connoisseurs focused on ensuring the highest quality by maintaining small batches, consistent attention to detail, and natural growing techniques. We strive to carefully cultivate a flower for everyone so that they may experience an elevated purpose within their own lives and Find Their Flow.
At In The Flow we fill every action with this elevated purpose, leading to an elevated end product. Whether we are watering, pruning, trimming, or gathering as a team to celebrate the fruits of another harvest, the attention to detail we place on each activity shows through with a consistent, loving touch.
We also believe that just like our plants, each person is unique in their needs and desires. This is why we have every strain we grow tested for terpene content, allowing you to select the strains best suited for your tastes. Whether you are looking for a stimulating, relaxing, social, or “me time” experience we have a strain for you. Find YOUR Flow….