Jet City Gardens
White Urkle
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
White Urkle is a perfectly balanced hybrid strain with uplifting cerebral effects complimented by a relaxing body high that gently tapers to a blissfully sedated state. This strain pairs perfectly with Netflix marathons, bubble baths and daydreaming.
White Urkle effects
Reported by real people like you
55 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
