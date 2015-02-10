Jetpacks
Blissful Wizard 0.5G Hybrid Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Stardust©
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Jetpacks Hi-Octane Takes You Higher!
Blast off into the outer limits with the latest addition to our jetpacks collection. These brand new half gram Hi-Octane joints are always boasting 30%+ THC and are packed with blended flower loaded with kief and stardust (shatter). There's no bigger bang for your buck anywhere in the galaxy!
Blast off into the outer limits with the latest addition to our jetpacks collection. These brand new half gram Hi-Octane joints are always boasting 30%+ THC and are packed with blended flower loaded with kief and stardust (shatter). There's no bigger bang for your buck anywhere in the galaxy!
Blissful Wizard effects
Reported by real people like you
80 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
30% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!