Logo for the brand Jetpacks

Jetpacks

Blue Magic 0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief

Strain rating:
SativaTHC CBD

About this product

.5G pre-roll enhanced with kief!
Make sure you’re strapped in tight for blast off with this pre-roll. Enhanced with Kief, the sticky crystals that give Jetpacks that extra hit of THC. With a smooth and even burn, this pre-roll promises lift off from anywhere, always making you feel sky high.

Blue Magic effects

Reported by real people like you
29 people told us about effects:
Energetic
68% of people report feeling energetic
Euphoric
65% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!