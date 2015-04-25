Jetpacks
Blue Magic 0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief
Strain rating:
SativaTHC —CBD —
About this product
.5G pre-roll enhanced with kief!
Make sure you’re strapped in tight for blast off with this pre-roll. Enhanced with Kief, the sticky crystals that give Jetpacks that extra hit of THC. With a smooth and even burn, this pre-roll promises lift off from anywhere, always making you feel sky high.
Blue Magic effects
Reported by real people like you
29 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
68% of people report feeling energetic
Euphoric
65% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!