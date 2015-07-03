Jetpacks
Cherry Bomb (.5g Pre-Roll 5 pack with Kief & Stardust)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Your favorite power packed pre-roll is now available in bulk to boost your blast off into overdrive! Introducing the new Jetpacks Hi-Octane Infused Multi Pack, featuring 5 high potency pre-rolls loaded with strain specific flower, kief & STARDUST.
Hi-Octane always tests above 30% THC and guarantees to take you higher.
Cherry Bomb effects
Reported by real people like you
118 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
