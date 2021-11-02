Tropical Punch FJ-2 (2G Infused, THCA Concentrate & Kief Covered)
by Jetpacks
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
2 Gram Whole Flower Pre-Roll Enhanced with Cannabis Oil, Terpenes, Kief, & a Proprietary High THCA Extract!
About this strain
Tropical Punch effects
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
40% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Headaches
30% of people say it helps with headaches
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Jetpacks
