Jetty Extracts
Peanut Butter Breath Live Badder Concentrate 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Woodsy, herbaceous and munchie-indusing, this Do-Si-Do x Mendo Breath cross packs a flavorful, stress-killing punch. This mouth-watering Indica has familiar sedative effects paired with a uniquely earthy and nutty terpene profile.
Similar to the consistency of cake badder, Live Badder is whipped to perfection. This homogenization technique results in a harmonious marriage of terpenes and cannabinoids.
Jetty takes the craft approach to concentrates with small batches made from premium fresh frozen cannabis. We aim for big flavor and broad terpene profiles, and never start out with a set menu. That means a variety of concentrate types like rosin, badder, sauce, sugar or diamonds, and quantities that may be limited.
Peanut Butter Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
156 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
26% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
8% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
