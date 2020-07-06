About this product

Woodsy, herbaceous and munchie-indusing, this Do-Si-Do x Mendo Breath cross packs a flavorful, stress-killing punch. This mouth-watering Indica has familiar sedative effects paired with a uniquely earthy and nutty terpene profile.



JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.



Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.