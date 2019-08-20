Jetty Extracts
Strawberry Banana Live Rosin Concentrate 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
"With a peaceful and cheerful effect, Strawberry Banana says it all in the name. Berry and fruity flavor round out this well-balanced Hybrid.
Jetty Live Rosin is grown using organic methods on the sun-soaked Jetty Farm. Whole plant cannabis, harvested at the peak of ripeness then immediately frozen on site. Extracted entirely without chemicals, using just ice, water, heat and pressure. This is premium-grade, 90μ Jetty Live Rosin.
Jetty takes the craft approach to concentrates with small batches made from premium fresh frozen cannabis. We aim for big flavor and broad terpene profiles, and never start out with a set menu. That means a variety of concentrate types like rosin, badder, sauce, sugar or diamonds, and quantities that may be limited."
Strawberry Banana effects
Reported by real people like you
417 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
