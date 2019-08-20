About this product

"With a peaceful and cheerful effect, Strawberry Banana says it all in the name. Berry and fruity flavor round out this well-balanced Hybrid.



Jetty Live Rosin is grown using organic methods on the sun-soaked Jetty Farm. Whole plant cannabis, harvested at the peak of ripeness then immediately frozen on site. Extracted entirely without chemicals, using just ice, water, heat and pressure. This is premium-grade, 90μ Jetty Live Rosin.



Jetty takes the craft approach to concentrates with small batches made from premium fresh frozen cannabis. We aim for big flavor and broad terpene profiles, and never start out with a set menu. That means a variety of concentrate types like rosin, badder, sauce, sugar or diamonds, and quantities that may be limited."