"With a peaceful and cheerful effect, Strawberry Banana says it all in the name. Berry and fruity flavor round out this well-balanced Hybrid.



Jetty Solventless Vape is made from live rosin that’s extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure. Purified for maximum potency, it delivers the true essence of the plant from start to finish.



Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery. "