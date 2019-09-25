Everyone loves the unique terpene profile of the Jack Herer lineage: lemony, citrus notes with a piney, fresh aroma. With a cross of Jack Herer x G13, XJ-13 is an energizing sativa for an uplifted experience.



Jetty HIGH THC is super-potent and features a variety of legendary cannabis strains. Jetty HIGH THC is triple-tested and made in our Oakland lab using an exclusive cannabis terpene blend.



Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.