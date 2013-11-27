Loading…
Alaskan Thunder Fuck Distillate Cartridge 1g

by Johnny Vanella (JV Ranch)
SativaTHC 16%CBD
Alaskan Thunder Fuck

Alaskan Thunder Fuck (also referred to as ATF, Matanuska Thunder Fuck or Matanuska Tundra) is a legendary sativa marijuana strain originating in the Matanuska Valley area of Alaska. According to the legend, it was originally a Northern California sativa crossed with a Russian ruderalis, but sometime in the late 70s it was crossed with Afghani genetics to make it heartier. Alaskan Thunder Fuck usually presents large, beautifully frosted buds with incredibly strong odors of pine, lemon, menthol, and skunk. Known for possessing a relaxing yet intensely euphoric high, it is also described as having a “creeper” effect as well as pronounced appetite enhancement.

Alaskan Thunder Fuck effects

1,424 people told us about effects:
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
