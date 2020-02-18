Loading…
Kaizen Medicinals

Kaizen Medicinals

Mendo Breath Cured Resin Caviar 1g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD

About this product

Indica. OGKushBreath x Mendo Montage. Their forces combined make dense frosty buds that reek of sweet vanilla and caramel. But no matter how good this smells, save it for after work. This thumper can pivot your entire day’s plans with its powerful body high built for chronic pain and discomfort.

Mendo Breath effects

341 people told us about effects:
341 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
