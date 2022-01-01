Do the twist! A delicious citrus THC shot!



Kalvara was born from a belief that enjoying the euphoric effects of cannabis could be easier, cleaner, and more consistent. That’s why we developed an all-natural cannabis-infused drink that delivers a fast-acting and precise dose of 10mg of THC every time.



Having gone through years of rigorous testing and trials, Kalvara uses the patented technology of the Vessl™ closure and delivery system which will revolutionize the cannabis market. Our passion for developing better products has garnered us many awards and praise from industry professionals, events, and users alike- something we are very grateful for and will continue to strive to achieve.



Beyond the high bioavailability and rapid onset, the cap keeps ingredients safe from UV light and oxygen – the two biggest threats towards keeping cannabis products potent and predictable.



The conveniently sized (63mL) bottle allows for easy enjoyment on-the-go, or at home!