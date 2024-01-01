We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Kaneh Co.
unclaimed brand
5
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
47 products
Brownies
24 Karat Brownie [2pcs] (100mg THC)
by Kaneh Co.
5.0
(
3
)
Cookies
Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookies [10pk] (100mg THC)
by Kaneh Co.
5.0
(
1
)
Brownies
DUOS Best of Both Worlds Brownies [2pcs] (100mg THC)
by Kaneh Co.
5.0
(
1
)
Brownies
Peanut Butter Fudge Brownie 250mg
by Kaneh Co.
THC 250%
CBD 0%
Brownies
Salted Toffee Blondies 100mg 10-pack
by Kaneh Co.
Brownies
Triple Chocolate Brownie 500mg 10-pack
by Kaneh Co.
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Brownies
Best of Both Worlds Brownies 500mg 10-pack
by Kaneh Co.
THC 500%
CBD 0%
Brownies
Best of Both Worlds Fudge Brownies 1000mg 10-pack
by Kaneh Co.
THC 1000%
CBD 0%
Candy
Red Velvet Cookies 250mg
by Kaneh Co.
THC 250%
CBD 0%
Brownies
SOLOS Silent Night Brownie [1pc] 5:1 THC:CBN (10mg THC/2mg CBN)
by Kaneh Co.
THC 10%
Gummies
Mango Chile Real Fruit Jellies [10pk] (100mg THC)
by Kaneh Co.
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Gummies
Guava Tamarind Fruit Jellies [10pk] 1:1 CBD:THC (50mg CBD/50mg THC)
by Kaneh Co.
Cookies
Lemon Sugar Cookie 10mg
by Kaneh Co.
THC 10%
Cookies
Confetti Cookies 100mg 10-pack
by Kaneh Co.
THC 100%
Brownies
DUOS Triple Chocolate Brownie [2pcs] (100mg)
by Kaneh Co.
Gummies
Solventless Mango Chile Real Fruit Gummies [10pk] (100mg THC)
by Kaneh Co.
Brownies
DUOS Solventless Black & White Brownies [2pcs] (100mg Solventless THC)
by Kaneh Co.
Gummies
Solventless Sour Strawberry Pineapple Real Fruit Gummies [10pk] (100mg THC)
by Kaneh Co.
Brownies
Best of Both Worlds Brownies [10pk] (100mg THC)
by Kaneh Co.
Gummies
Solventless Passion Orange Guava Real Fruit Gummies [10pk] (100mg THC)
by Kaneh Co.
Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookies 250mg 10-pack
by Kaneh Co.
THC 250%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
SOLOS Honey Tahini Dark Chocolate [1pc] 1:1:1 THC:CBD:CBN (5mg THC/5mg CBD/5mg CBN)
by Kaneh Co.
Cookies
SOLOS Oatmeal Toffee Cookie [1pc] 2:1 THC:CBD (10mg THC/5mg CBD)
by Kaneh Co.
Cookies
Red Velvet Cookies [10pk] (100mg THC)
by Kaneh Co.
THC 100%
CBD 0%
1
2
