Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Chem Dawg Vape Cartridge

by Kanji Cannabis
HybridTHC 18%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

Check out The Dispensary or MYNT Cannabis Dispensary for availability.

About this strain

Picture of Chemdawg
Chemdawg

Chemdawg, sometimes called "Chemdog," is a hybrid marijuana strain that has developed quite the name for itself over the years. Between its mysterious origin, ambiguous genetics, and the plethora of successful crosses the strain has produced, Chemdog has practically secured itself a permanent place in the cannabis hall of fame. The original source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdawg is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away. Cannabis newbies be warned: Chemdawg tends to be very potent. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling. 

Chemdawg effects

Reported by real people like you
1,655 people told us about effects:
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Kanji Cannabis
Kanji Cannabis
Shop products
When you grow up with Lake Tahoe in your backyard, it makes an impression. So when the time came to launch a cannabis-infused edible line, you could say we were inspired by the purity and clarity of that incredible lake. Our goal? Handcrafted sweets and confections expertly infused with premium cannabis oil that’s as clear and pure as Tahoe water – candy for those who appreciate simple things done right.