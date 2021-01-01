Loading…
Logo for the brand Kannabia Seeds

Kannabia Seeds

PINEAPPLE DREAM EDITION

About this product

This new strain will immediately take you to the tropics. To start with, this plant is characterised by a bright green colour with brownish shades, similar to the colours you can see in the exotic dreamy beaches. This sensation culminates with an intense fresh flavour of ripe pineapples, with a sweet caramel taste, a truly exotic encounter between these Somango and Pineapple strains.

This plant is naturally strong and vigorous, stress-resistant and easy to grow since it does not require any special care. A pre-flowering pruning will be appreciated, to enhance its potential.
