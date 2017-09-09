About this product
Peyote Cookies is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Peyote Purple with Cookies Kush. Peyote Cookies produces euphoric effects that are long-lasting. This strain features a unique flavor profile with hints of guava, vanilla, coffee and earth. Growers say Peyote Cookies is easy to grow and is resistant to mold. When flowering, you'll get to enjoy vivid colors like red and purple. Medical marijuana patients choose Peyote Cookies to help relieve symptoms associated with nausea, pain and depression.
Focusing on sustainable practices within ourselves and our partners, committed to reducing our carbon footprint, and supporting our local community.
Our mission is to keep our standards and you high.
Oregon has continuously recognized the unshakable quality and features of the Karma Originals branded product lines since 2014. We empower our partners through Co-Branded packaging, showing every Producer we source from. Our true mission is to treat people with care and show transparency with our products. We do that in every aspect of the Karma Originals company, from growing to production, all the way through to the delivery processes.
Cannabis Items we Offer:
• Distillate Cartridges
• Premium Pre Rolls - Full & Half Gram in Indica or Sativa
• Pure Pressed Rosin
• Giant 2 Gram Pre Rolls
• Premium Dip Sticks (infused pre-rolls) in Indica or Sativa
• Moon Dust Kief
• 6 Pack Pre Rolls