Zurple Punch, also known as “Zurple,” is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Punch with Zkittlez. Consumers who have smoked Zurple Punch tell us it provides a well-rounded high with effects that are relaxing and happy. In terms of flavor, this strain is sweet and floral with hints of black licorice. Zurple Punch is 23% THC, and may be overwhelming to novice cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene is terpinolene. The secondary terpenes are caryophyllene and pinene. Zurple Punch flowers into super frosty nugs with hues of deep purple throughout. This strain was originally bred by In-House Genetics.