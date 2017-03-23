The three-time Cannabis Cup winning Sour Power is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by HortiLab Seeds. A cross between StarBud and East Coast Sour Diesel, Sour Power buds are crowned with pale pointed leaves and a garland of orange hairs. Medical cannabis patients treating anxiety, PTSD, depression, nausea, Crohn’s disease, glaucoma, and inflammation have recommended Sour Power. However, the strain’s typically high THC content should be considered with caution by new consumers, as THC may aggravate anxiety symptoms in some individuals. Sour Power plants thrive indoors, with a flowering time of 9 to 11 weeks and heavy yields.