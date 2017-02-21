ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  StarBud
4.7 62 reviews

StarBud is the signature indica of the HortiLab seedline. After taking the Indica Cup at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2009, StarBud developed a reputation for its thick coating of trichomes that sparkles like stars. This potent indica originated from a mystery clone out of the Midwest United States. StarBud is appreciated for its relaxing body effects and its ability to cradle consumers to sleep.  

44 people reported 335 effects
Relaxed 72%
Happy 56%
Sleepy 54%
Euphoric 52%
Uplifted 25%
Insomnia 50%
Stress 40%
Pain 29%
Anxiety 25%
Depression 18%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 18%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 2%

zipy
Member since 2017
This is one of the most powerful indicas I have smoked. My husband, sister-in-law, and myself think that this is the hard hitter out of all the strains we smoked. This is always a knock-out punch, leaving you flat on your ass. This is the type that will leave your ass on the couch and you are thinki...
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
FrenchKush
Member since 2015
Thick and compact buds, dark green. Pungent and skunky smell, the smoke is heavy. VERY strong strain, the high is overwhelmingly powerful, the first time I smoked this strain alone, I was embedded in the couch, having auditory hallucinations. Not a weed you want to try if you have to achieve somethi...
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxed
MindRite
Member since 2015
This is a connoisseur's Cannabis, not unlike a fine alcohol to drink from a snifter. Take your time, experience the smells, tastes, and feel of this high-class, heavy-hitting flower. It's time to sit for a bit at the end of the day, and melt those pains, strains, and worries away. Get together wi...
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
PFirefly1
Member since 2012
I suffer from Crohn's diseae. I have tried many different types of this magnificent plant. NONR gave me the complete ease of pain and healing qualities as did Star Bud. The 2 closest were Querkle and Hashbery. I am very grateful that I can order the exact medicine I need without wasting money for an...
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
TurboMatix
Member since 2014
upon further review...this stuff is amazing before bed. Best nights sleep I've had in a long time :) highly recommend!
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

Strain
StarBud
First strain child
Tina
child
Second strain child
Sour Power
child

