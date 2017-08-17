About this product

Strawberry OG is a force to be reckoned with. This bud has an aroma of sweet and sour strawberry diesel and a taste of sour diesel with a hint of sweet berry that intensifies upon each exhale. OG Strawberry buds have super dense small to medium-sized pebble-shaped forest green nugs with sparse fiery orange hairs and a frosty layer of thick chunky white trichomes and sweet sticky resin.